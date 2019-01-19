Metro police seek suspect in Addison Road station assault

202
By Abigail Constantino January 19, 2019 12:51 am 01/19/2019 12:51am
WASHINGTON — Metro police are looking for a Prince George’s County man who is a suspect in an assault that happened outside a Metro station.

The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Andre Maurice Sherriod, of Temple Hills.

Police said that on Thursday around 9 p.m. the suspect approached a man who was waiting for a bus outside the Addison Road Metro station. The two became involved in an argument that escalated.

Police found the victim unconscious with severe head injuries, a Metro news release said. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police believe that the suspect used Metrorail and exited at the Southern Avenue station without paying the fare.

Anyone who sees or know the suspect is asked to call police or 911.

Topics:
Addison Road station Andre Maurice Sherriod Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Southern Avenue Tracking Metro 24/7
