Metro police seek suspect in Addison Road station assault

Metro police say that Andre Maurice Sherriod, of Temple Hills, assaulted a man on Thursday outside the Addison Road Station.

WASHINGTON — Metro police are looking for a Prince George’s County man who is a suspect in an assault that happened outside a Metro station.

The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Andre Maurice Sherriod, of Temple Hills.

Police said that on Thursday around 9 p.m. the suspect approached a man who was waiting for a bus outside the Addison Road Metro station. The two became involved in an argument that escalated.

Police found the victim unconscious with severe head injuries, a Metro news release said. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police believe that the suspect used Metrorail and exited at the Southern Avenue station without paying the fare.

Anyone who sees or know the suspect is asked to call police or 911.

WANTED: Updating case we tweeted earlier, MTPD has ID’d the suspect in 1st degree assault at Addison Road as Andre Maurice SHERRIOD, 23, of Temple Hills. MTPD has a warrant for his arrest. If you see him, call 911 immediately. Do not take action other than calling police. #wmata pic.twitter.com/9akictlPZ6 — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) January 19, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.