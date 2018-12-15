Is music at Metro stations gone for good?

Music in Metro stations is expected to return, despite recent silence at Columbia Heights and Gallery Place, General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said.

WASHINGTON — If you missed hearing smooth jazz over the speakers in some Metro stations, good news: It’s making a comeback.

Music is expected to return at Columbia Heights and Gallery Place, Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said. The music, provided by iHeartRadio, had recently been switched off for work to be conducted on the public address system, the Washington Post reported.

“We like the music,” Wiedefeld told WTOP. Wiedefeld, who in a previous position oversaw BWI Marshall Airport, sees the ambient music as a boon for customer experience.

“I think it’s just an added, nice little feature for people,” he said. “There’s not been a policy change, I like having the music.”

Metro has also recently increased audio announcements on buses, introducing its first paid audio ads.

