Things to do in the DC area: Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club, plant swap … and more!

Co-Hosts of Elvis' Birthday Fight Club: Elvis and Betty O'Hellno.(Stereo Vision Photography) Co-Hosts of Elvis' Birthday Fight Club: Elvis and Betty O'Hellno.(Stereo Vision Photography) For a glamorous, memorable event that includes “flimflam fisticuffs and hot tah-tahs,” don’t miss Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club in Baltimore, Maryland.

This part-burlesque, part-theatrical spectacle is happening Friday and Saturday at the GALA Hispanic Theatre in D.C. and Jan. 17 and 18 at The Creative Alliance.

The fighters to expect are hush-hush before each event. Past matches have included Jason Voorhees vs. Taylor Swift, The Supremes vs. The Supreme Court and Bridezilla vs. Godzilla. The violence isn’t real, but it is cartoony and lots of campy fun.

Kate Taylor Davis, director and producer of Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club, told WTOP the event, which is now in its 14th year, has “gotten smarter,” but “it still maintains an absolute sophomoric, dumb humor approach to a lot of things.”

The event is solely for those ages 21 and older.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Short N’ Sabrina

The 9:30 Club is celebrating Sabrina Carpenter with a dance party focused on her music. If you love “Espresso,” the event organizers want you to please, please, please head over Saturday. Tickets cost approximately $20.

D.C. Plant Swap

For the first Sunday of the month, The Atlas Brew Works location in D.C.’s Ivy City neighborhood is hosting the D.C. Plant Swap group. Guests are encouraged to bring plants and “plant-adjacent items” to swap or gift. Also, expect a table reserved for free plants and cuttings. The event is Sunday.

“The Adventures of Prince Achmed”

What is considered the first feature length animation ever is being showcased at the National Gallery of Art’s East Building Auditorium on Sunday. The in-person film screening of “The Adventures of Prince Achmed” is accompanied by a live performance by the Anvil Orchestra. Advance registration is required. Tickets are free.

Maryland

Damn Near Beer Fest

True Chesapeake in Baltimore, Maryland, is kicking off Dry January with this festival that will allow guests to taste more than 30 nonalcoholic beers. The event on Sunday is free.

“And Then There Were None”

Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” is adapted for the stage at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland. The production has been extended through Jan. 12, so be sure to catch the tail end of the mystery while you still can. Tickets cost approximately $75 and up.



Virginia

Crafts & Cider

Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, Virginia, is inviting the public to come and enjoy their ciders on Friday while getting crafty. The event is free.

Visual Humor art exhibit opening reception

The Del Ray Artisans gallery in Alexandria, Virginia, has a new, humorous exhibit perfect for those in search of a chuckle. The opening reception on Friday includes curator Dr. Erica Hughes and the artists. The event is free.

NoVA Sports Card Show

In Arlington, Virginia, guests have the opportunity to buy, sell and trade their favorite sports cards and memorabilia at the NoVA Sports Card Show. The event is on Saturday.

