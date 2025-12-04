Full cold supermoon lives up to its name 

On Thursday, the full cold supermoon occurs at 6:14 p.m. EST and will be particularly high in the sky. This is the third consecutive full supermoon and the last full moon for 2025.

We have had some cold temps in the past few days, with more on the way, including possible wintry conditions that will be following December’s full cold supermoon.

Thursday, the full cold supermoon occurs at 6:14 p.m. EST and will be particularly high in the sky. This is the third consecutive full supermoon and the last full moon for 2025.

It’s also the full moon event closest to the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, on Dec. 21.

Skies above the D.C. region are predicted to be partly to mostly cloudy, but it is worth taking a peek outside after the sun has set and during the night as the bright full moon and clouds make perfect conditions for very pretty pictures.

Be sure to check out December’s other sky sights.

Follow my daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. You can email me at skyguyinva@gmail.com.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.