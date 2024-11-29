Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday gift ideas for stargazers

Does someone on your holiday gift list have a passion for checking out the stars? WTOP space expert Greg Redfern has some ideas.

For my annual WTOP “Gift Ideas For Stargazers,” I thought I would get this year’s suggestions out to coincide with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to possibly help get the best deals for that special someone on your holiday gift list that loves the stars.

Internet shopping and quick shipping can get that star-minded someone their gift fairly quickly with very little hassle — even if that someone is yourself.

Monthly magazine subscription

As a first step for someone new to astronomy, I recommend getting them a magazine subscription to either (or both) Astronomy or Sky and Telescope (S&T). An added bonus is that when the magazine arrives each month it will be a reminder of you to that special stargazer. Astronomy and S&T also provide a digital version bundled with the print subscription, which comes in handy. These monthly magazines and their respective websites are chock-full of observing advice, astronomical equipment, pictures, book reviews, astronomy related ads, news and even monthly observing guides/star charts.

Full disclosure: I am an S&T subscriber and have been my whole life; I have also done major feature articles for them and twice have been a total solar eclipse cruise S&T staff member. S&T is owned by the American Astronomical Society.

Astronomical calendar

This is a nifty gift idea that provides your stargazer astronomical information on a daily basis accompanied by a beautiful and informative astronomical image. These can be used at work or at home. Two I recommend are this one by Astronomy featuring “mysteries of deep space” and the options offered by the Astronomical Society of the Pacific. Oh, and when you are on these two websites, shop around for other nifty gifts they have.

For the best daily coverage of the sky and the Universe as a whole for 2025, my Gold Standard for decades has been the annual Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Observer’s Handbook. Do an internet search on the title to find the best deal as it is offered by many vendors.

Books

There is a literary universe of astronomy- and space-related books out there. You’re likely familiar with Amazon and Barnes & Noble, which offer a wide selection of choices, but you could also try BookShop to support smaller local booksellers.

If you know what piques your stargazer’s interest, you can try and buy a book. But I recommend giving them a gift card they can use to buy a book of their choice. You may want to browse these websites in advance to make sure the gift card has a sufficient value to cover these usually expensive books. This has been a tried-and-true present to me from family members for decades.

Meteorite

For a truly out of this world gift, you can buy an actual space rock (or more realistically, a piece of one) from the asteroid belt, the moon or even Mars. I have been a meteorite collector for many years. Truth be told, your avid stargazer is probably frustrated at times with our cloudy weather. Nothing cures this frustration better than holding a piece of the solar system and contemplating where it came from and how it got to Earth.

When buying these amazing 4.5 billion-year-old rocks from space, you need to know your dealer. New England Meteoritical Services has what I consider to be the best and most reasonably priced presentation sets for purchase, which you can see when you scroll down their webpage. I have personally dealt with them and I highly recommend them. Beware buying blind!

Legos

Yes, LEGOS with wonderful space themed kits. For kids who love “Star Wars,” this is a great kit. And here is the LEGOS website for space themed kits suitable for all ages.

Movies

A great holiday sock stuffer is a space themed movie. The “Star Trek” movies (new and old), “Gravity,” “Europa Report,” “Cosmos the Series” (original or new versions), “The Martian,” “Interstellar,” or any of the space-themed offerings from National Geographic, Science Channel, Discovery Channel or the History Channel are excellent.

Binoculars

If you have a budding stargazer that wants to see more of the sky than just the eye allows, quality binoculars are the ticket. A whole new view of the sky becomes possible — and as an added bonus they can be used in daytime for bird watching and sporting events.

A good pair of binoculars will show impressive detail on the moon, a few galaxies, star clusters and nebulae (you need to know where to look) and (if you hold them steady enough) the four major moons of Jupiter. Star colors are richer in binoculars and very pretty to look at.

I recommend “7×50” binoculars — the 7 refers to the magnification while the 50 is the size of each objective lens in millimeters. This is a good compromise between magnification, light gathering ability and field of view. Less magnification means less detail but a wider field of view; more magnification reduces field of view while giving more detail. I would not go higher than an 8 in magnification or lower than 50 in objective size for a beginner. There are larger astronomical binoculars out there, but they are best for advanced users.

You can buy binoculars at sporting goods stores and all of the major chains like Costco, Walmart and Amazon. And there may be some good prices out there this weekend.

Telescope

This is the riskiest gift idea on my list. There is nothing quite like getting that first telescope and experiencing “first light” — the first view of the universe through it. But it is risky, because telescopes are an investment, in money and in longevity. There is nothing worse than buying a ‘scope that never gets used because it is too complicated, too heavy or of poor quality — they inevitably collect dust from disuse.

With the right purchase, there is no reason why a quality telescope will not last a person’s entire lifetime, or at least a good portion of it. Many nights of enjoyment and discovery at the eyepiece of a good telescope are pure joy to your stargazer. If this is a family member or significant other, you might even do your telescope observing together.

There are many telescopes out there and to pick just the right one for your stargazer is a real shot in the dark, so to speak, unless you have “insider information.” If your astronomer has spent time studying telescopes and selecting a “final one” and letting you know it — go for it. Otherwise, make sure there is a return policy that allows you to get your money back if things don’t work out.

My recommendation for first telescopes is this. Put together a gift package or card that says that you will bankroll the purchase of a new telescope (I recommend setting a price limit as telescopes can cost thousands of dollars) after a selection process has determined the best telescope to buy.

Here are some online sources you can look over to help you in your selection. Sky & Telescope and Astronomy have sections on how to select a telescope and there are books on the subject as well.

Going to a local astronomy club or attending a star party can also provide an opportunity to “test drive” different types of telescopes. We have some great resources here in the DMV to do just this — refer to the Astronomical League list for your area.

Telescope technology has progressed to a point where we now have smart telescopes compatible with apps on your smartphone and tablet. These are amazing telescopes that literally do everything for you except physically setting them up and turning them on. They are expensive but they incorporate all you need to take astrophotographs with a click.

I have used and own two Unistellar smart telescopes — the autofocusing Odyssey Pro and the EVSCOPE 2 — and I love them. I observed and photographed more sky objects in the first few months using them than I had using other telescopes in 50+ years previously. I was able to find and photograph quasars billions of light years distant (!!!), James Webb Space Telescope, Artemis I, comets, planets, deep sky objects and the Sun with a safe solar filter. All with astounding ease and results.

Full disclosure: I am a Global Ambassador for Unistellar, but it is a non-pay position and I am not beholden to the company as a sales representative. I have been involved in beta testing Unistellar telescopes and associated technology/software upgrades. I am telling you like it is for me and 25,000+ other worldwide Unistellar users.

To complement my Unistellar telescope, last year I purchased a new and much smaller Smart Telescope, the Seestar S50. I bought it for its small size (portable for cruise ship trips), larger coverage of the sky, and use as a daytime ultra-telephoto lens. I am impressed with the images taken with it.

The parent company, ZWO, has come out with a new Seestar S30 which is smaller and less money than the S50. These are excellent smart telescopes for stargazers starting out.

Get online and check the myriad stargazer specials that are out there! To get a head start, space.com has done shopping for you and posted hot telescope deals and user advice.

I hope this has helped you on your out of this world holiday shopping. Drop me an email if you have any questions.

Happy holidays and clear skies.

Follow Greg Redfern on Facebook, BlueSky and his daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.