Comet watch: A3 may be visible from DC area

If you missed the aurora show Thursday night, or you want another celestial showcase, check the weather in the D.C. area Friday night and the following days for a chance to see a comet.

There’s a chance for stargazers to get a peek at Comet A3 after dusk in the western horizon skies.

As stated by Sky and Telescope in a news release, it will be the first time in years since there was a visible comet, and Friday is the first chance to get a glimpse.

Aim low in the west during twilight, and “the comet will appear higher in the sky and become easier to spot through the weekend. By early next week, it will be at its best for viewing,” Sky and Telescope said.

The key to seeing the comet is to get a clear view of the western horizon that is free of tall trees, buildings and bright lights. It will also help your search immensely to have wide field binoculars, so you can sweep the sky after it starts to get dark.

The bright planet Venus is a guide to pinpoint where to look — Venus is easily seen in the west. You can’t miss Venus, the Evening Star.

Use Venus as your starting point.

“Hold your fist out at arm’s length; the comet is about 2½ fists to Venus’s right. The comet will still look tiny in Friday’s twilight — like a hazy star with a small tail — and will set while twilight is still in progress,” Sky and Telescope said.

The comet will be higher in the sky and easier to see this weekend and next week. At some point in the next few weeks, A3 will begin to fade as it heads back out into the far reaches of the solar system. If you have a telescope, you should be able to view and photograph it until it is literally out of sight.

Use your smartphone and camera to take pictures of Comet A3 using the appropriate exposure and image composition. Your best bet is to take an image and see how it turns out and make the necessary corrections, then try again.

I have not seen Comet A3, but I am really looking forward to making its acquaintance.

I have not seen Comet A3, but I am really looking forward to making its acquaintance.

