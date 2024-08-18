Look up in the sky! A Super Blue Sturgeon Full Moon

In a repeat of 2023, this year will have an August Super Blue Sturgeon Full Moon although it will be “blue” for a different reason than last year.

As explained by NASA:

“Although it will not look blue, as the third full moon in a season with four full moons, this will be a blue moon. The first recorded use of ‘blue moon’ in English dates from 1528. Speculations on the origin of the term include an old English phrase that means ‘betrayer moon’ (because it led to mistakes in setting the dates for Lent and Easter). Or it may be a comparison to rare events such as when dust in the atmosphere makes the moon actually appear blue. Since the 1940s the term ‘blue moon’ has also been used for the second full moon in a month that has two full moons.”

Do supermoons have an effect on us? They can influence tides and appear a bit larger and brighter than regular full moons. You can learn more by tuning in on Monday at 1:15 p.m.

This wordy full moon, each month’s full moon has a variety of names associated with it, will occur Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, 2024, at 2:26 p.m. As a result, we get to enjoy a bright, almost full moon, Saturday night through Wednesday morning. Good thing too, as our WTOP weather forecast has more clouds and storms until Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each of these nights our celestial neighbor will be rising in the East-Southeast. Try to watch the moon rise just as it is clearing your horizon so you can possibly experience the “moon illusion.” This is quite a beautiful sight to see and experience.

The planet Saturn will be keeping very close company with the bright moon on Tuesday night. The ring planet will be just above and to the left of the moon. Binoculars will enhance the view. Saturn’s rings are almost edge on as seen in telescopes.

Oh, and when looking at the moon, wink at it in remembrance of Neil Armstrong, the first human to walk on the noon.

