Full Flower Moon covers star Antares Thursday night in ‘occultation’ event

Thursday night's Full Flower Moon is going to occult, or cover the bright star Antares, over a wide area — including D.C. and other cities in the area.

Thursday night's Full Flower Moon is going to occult, or cover the bright star Antares, over a wide area — including D.C. and other cities in the area. (WTOP/Greg Redfern) Thursday night's Full Flower Moon is going to occult, or cover the bright star Antares, over a wide area — including D.C. and other cities in the area. (WTOP/Greg Redfern) Greetings from cruise ship Azamara Onward in the Atlantic Ocean.

Although the D.C. region will likely be clouded out Thursday night, it will be worth looking to see if there are any sucker holes (gaps in the clouds).

Why?

Because Thursday night’s Full Flower Moon is going to occult, or cover the bright star Antares over a wide area — including D.C. and other cities in the region. A list of areas where occultation will happen is available online. Subtract four hours from UT to get your local time for “disappearance” and/or “reappearance” of Antares.

You can see this occultation with no optical aid, but binoculars or a small telescope really helps enhance the view.

Good luck and clear skies.

Follow Greg Redfern on Facebook, X and his daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.