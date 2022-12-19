MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » The Space Place » Rocket Lab launch postponed

Rocket Lab launch postponed

Greg Redfern | skyguyinva@gmail.com

December 19, 2022, 10:49 AM

UPDATE: Due to strong winds in the forecast, the launch has been postponed.

PREVIOUSLY:

The DMV, weather permitting, has a chance to see a rocket in flight Monday, scheduled for launch between 6 and 8 p.m. EST from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

These circular areas show where and when people may see Rocket Lab’s Electron launch in the sky, depending on cloud cover.

As stated by Rocket Lab, “Virginia is for Launch Lovers will deploy satellites for leading radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360. It will be Rocket Lab’s first lift-off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility — a launch pad developed to support Electron missions from U.S. soil for government and commercial customers.”

According to NASA Wallops, “Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands.”

For real time launch updates check Rocket Lab on Twitter and Facebook. A live launch webcast will be available on the Rocket Lab website beginning about 40 minutes before launch.

If the launch does take place, viewers in the DMV need to check the graphic for what time they should be looking after launch.

As stated by NASA Wallops, “Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations. The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will be open for this launch.”

Light that candle!

Follow me on Twitter @SkyGuyinVA and my daily blog.

