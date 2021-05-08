The Space Place: A rocket launch, a Supermoon and more sky sights

A rocket launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia should be visible in the D.C. area Saturday. Find out when.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is scheduled to launch a four-stage sounding rocket that will be visible to the D.C. area as it climbs into the sunset sky Saturday night.

The 40-minute launch window opens at 8:02 p.m., a few minutes before sunset. Backup launch dates are available until May 16.

The facility said it hopes to launch a Black Brant XII rocket on a suborbital mission to explore energy transport in space that will include the release of barium vapor.

NASA Wallops advises that the vapor will be released about 9.5 to 10 minutes after launch, and that “The barium vapor is not harmful to the environment or public health.”

This barium release will form two green-violet clouds that “may be visible in the DMV (for about 30 seconds),” Keith Koehler, of the Wallops Flight Facility, said in a telephone interview.

“Winds on Saturday could be a concern, and a weather brief before the launch will determine if the launch can proceed,” he added.

Koehler said interested viewers can check for updates on the facility’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. The Visitor’s Center, grounds and Launch Viewing area are closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mission coverage will be carried live by Wallops TV starting at 7:40 p.m.

Depending on where you are in the D.C. area, you might be able watch the rocket ascending into the sky and see the barium clouds with your own eyes.

The visibility map for our area covers quite a bit of territory. Locate where you live on the map and wait the estimated time after confirmed launch to start looking toward the sky. You will need a clear horizon, free of trees and buildings, to get the best view.

You will want to look along a line of sight from your location that aligns with Bermuda — a southeasterly direction for the people in the D.C. area.

If you have binoculars, use them for a better view after you spot the rocket.

May has other amazing sky sights to offer. The planets Mercury and Venus are visible in the west-northwest sky 30 minutes after sunset, with the very young waxing crescent Moon passing by Venus on May 12 and Mercury on May 13.

And don’t miss the very close grouping of bright Venus and Mercury on May 28, when they will be less than a degree apart. Binoculars will enhance your search and view.

Finally, on May 26, the closest Full Moon of the year will also be the second Supermoon of the year and will undergo a total lunar eclipse.

Unfortunately for the D.C. area, we will only get a possible glimpse of the Earth’s shadow, as the eclipse will be occurring just before moonset and sunrise.

Looking in the southwest at 5:45 a.m. with binoculars is your best bet to hopefully see a portion of the partial eclipse phase.

Follow my Twitter and daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. You can email me at skyguyinva@gmail.com.