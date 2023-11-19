Show your thankfulness with charity ‘turkey trots’ and walks this week in the DC area

Thanksgiving is all about eating well, but also about being grateful. What better way to show your gratitude than by giving back to the community and sweating off some of those calories.

Thanksgiving is all about eating well, but also about being grateful. What better way to show your gratitude than by giving back to the community and sweating off some of those calories.

There are charity runs and walks throughout the D.C. area this holiday weekend, most of them on Thanksgiving morning. Don’t be surprised if the person running or walking next to you is wearing a turkey costume.

D.C.

On Thursday morning, you can participate in the annual America’s Trot for Hunger 5k presented by the nonprofit organization SOME. Organizers say funds raised will help benefit thousands of D.C. families in need. The race starts at 9:15 a.m. at Freedom Plaza. Individual registration for the 5k costs $65. In addition to the 5k, there will be a Little Turkey 1 Miler, a “Best Dressed Turkey” costume competition and a family friendly festival.

On Saturday morning, finish burning off your holiday meal at the 2023 Thanksgiving Stuffing Stomp 5k and 10k at Haines Point. The 10k begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 5k at 8 a.m. Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will go toward Bobbie’s Pit Bull Rescue and Sanctuary.

Maryland

The Community of Cabin John is holding its 6th annual Turkey Trot, a 2.5 mile run/walk on Thanksgiving morning at 10 at the Clara Barton Community Center. Registration is free but participants are asked to bring nonperishable grocery items like peanut butter or instant oatmeal.

The donations will go to the Manna Food Center’s Smart Sack program which provides backpacks of food each weekend to more than 2,500 Montgomery County schoolkids.

In Frederick, nonprofit medical health provider Sheppard Pratt is organizing the 21st annual Sheppard Pratt Frederick Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. The 1k run/walk starts at 8 a.m. at Baker Park. The 5k begins at the same location at 8:30.

Northern Virginia

The 2023 Arlington Turkey Trot 5k kicks off at 8 on Thanksgiving morning at Pershing Drive between Fillmore and Garfield. The charity event is led by Christ Church of Arlington, Arlington Community Foundation and Amazon, along with other nonprofit beneficiaries. Registration costs $50 for adults and $25 for kids ages 6-17. Kids five-and-under can join for free. Registration closes Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m., unless it sells out sooner.

The Alexandria Turkey Trot lets participants run or walk 5 miles through the heart of the Del Ray neighborhood. The race is family and dog friendly with at least 6,000 people expected to participate. You can register online or in person on race day. Online registration fees range from $12.50 for kids 12-and-under to $27.20 for adults 22-and-over. Organizers are asking participants to also bring and donate nonperishable goods to the local nonprofit ALIVE!

The Annual Beaver Boogie Run is set to take place at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield on Nov. 26. The 5K race starts at 10 a.m. All of the proceeds go to the Friends of Lake Accotink Park, an organization that seeks to “protect, restore, preserve, and educate all concerning the natural, historical, and cultural resources of Lake Accotink Park.” Registration is online and costs $25. To learn more, head to the county’s website.