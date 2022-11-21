Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever

In its fifth year, organizers say the annual Turkeypalooza event will serve more families than ever before through food distributions at four locations during Thanksgiving week.

Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area.

In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food distributions at four locations during the week of Thanksgiving. In addition to their regular location serving Nationals Youth Baseball Academy families at the Academy campus, those locations are:

Monday Nov. 21 — Nationals Park in Southwest, D.C.

— Nationals Park in Southwest, D.C. Tuesday, Nov. 22 — KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory near Scherzer Field in Southeast, D.C.

— KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory near Scherzer Field in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday, Nov. 23 — Oakcrest Community Center in District Heights, Md.

Drive through and walk up services are available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at these locations.

Fans who are interested in supporting area food security, including an upcoming campaign for Giving Tuesday, are encouraged to visit nats4good.org.

“Nationals Philanthropies is dedicated to helping all residents of the Greater Washington, D.C. region have the opportunity to thrive. Food insecurity is chief among the concerns of communities affected by poverty, particularly in a season that emphasizes food and family,” said Tal Alter, Chief Executive Officer of Washington Nationals Philanthropies in a news release.

In addition to Turkeypalooza, Nationals Philanthropies has supported other food security programs in the area, including the only year-round farmers market in Ward 7 operated out of the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy campus, and the NATS4GOOD Community Response Fund, which disperses charitable grants to partners delivering essential food access, health and human services. With its partners, the organization says it “has supported the distribution of over a million meals into the community.”