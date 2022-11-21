HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » Thanksgiving News » Nats' Turkeypalooza promises biggest…

Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

November 21, 2022, 3:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area.

(Photo: Washington Nationals Philanthropies)

In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food distributions at four locations during the week of Thanksgiving. In addition to their regular location serving Nationals Youth Baseball Academy families at the Academy campus, those locations are:

  • Monday Nov. 21 —  Nationals Park in Southwest, D.C.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 22 — KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory near Scherzer Field in Southeast, D.C.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 23 — Oakcrest Community Center in District Heights, Md.

Drive through and walk up services are available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at these locations.

(Photo: Washington Nationals Philanthropies)

Fans who are interested in supporting area food security, including an upcoming campaign for Giving Tuesday, are encouraged to visit nats4good.org.

“Nationals Philanthropies is dedicated to helping all residents of the Greater Washington, D.C. region have the opportunity to thrive. Food insecurity is chief among the concerns of communities affected by poverty, particularly in a season that emphasizes food and family,” said Tal Alter, Chief Executive Officer of Washington Nationals Philanthropies in a news release.

In addition to Turkeypalooza, Nationals Philanthropies has supported other food security programs in the area, including the only year-round farmers market in Ward 7 operated out of the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy campus, and the NATS4GOOD Community Response Fund, which disperses charitable grants to partners delivering essential food access, health and human services. With its partners, the organization says it “has supported the distribution of over a million meals into the community.”

(Photo: Washington Nationals Philanthropies)

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up