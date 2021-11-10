Giant Food gives 2,000 turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving

Giant Food donated 2,000 turkeys to families in the district ahead of Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some families are creating their menus with a turkey at the centerpiece thanks to a donation of 2,000 turkeys by Giant Food to the district’s Capital Area Food Bank.

“The holidays are a special time for all of us and unfortunately there are still so many families in our region are still struggling,” Hilary Salmon, the food bank’s senior director of marketing and communications, said.

Giant Food has given turkey donations in the past, too.

This year the Capital Area Food Bank is one of a handful of food banks in the mid-Atlantic region to receive donations from the grocery store chain.

Food banks in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia are receiving 6,000 turkeys altogether, Daniel Wolk, Giant Food’s spokesman, said.

But as the economy bounces back from the pandemic, Salmon said many families the food bank serves are still struggling to get enough food.

Salmon said the donation will help ease the burden for at least for one special day.

“So many of us see vaccines rolling out and things getting back to normal,” Salmon said. “And that’s amazing. But, also we know how many families are still struggling, and community support is going to be critical.”