Trump tells impeachment jokes before pardoning turkey

President Donald Trump popped off a few impeachment jokes as he continued the decades-old tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey. See photos.

First lady Melania Trump watches as President Donald Trump pardons Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump waves after pardoning Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump pardons Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky) President Donald Trump speaks during an event with First Lady Melania Trump to pardon the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky) Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, walks in the Rose Garden before a ceremony when President Donald Trump will pardon both Bread and Butter at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci) Two male turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter, that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump, stretch their wings as they relax in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. The turkeys will be pardoned during a ceremony at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin) Two male turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter, that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump, hang out in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. The turkeys will be pardoned by the president during a ceremony at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin) Two male turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter, that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump, hang out in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. The turkeys will be pardoned by the president during a ceremony at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin) Two male turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter, that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump,p hang out in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. The turkeys will be pardoned by the president during a ceremony at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin) ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump popped off a few impeachment jokes as he continued the 30-year-old tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey.

Trump’s latest act of clemency Tuesday benefits Butter, a 47-pound turkey wished a “lot of luck” by the president. Trump also said he was sparing Bread, Butter’s partner, from being served up on a Thanksgiving table near you.

Trump joked that the turkeys were trained to remain calm under any condition, “which will be very important because they’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday.” Rep. Schiff is leading the impeachment inquiry for the House intelligence committee.

The tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates to 1989 and President George H.W. Bush.

