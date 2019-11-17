Study: Food, travel costs gobble up the most cash for Thanksgiving

A new study shows that Americans expect to spend more money on this year's Thanksgiving holiday than in previous years — and not just on new belts.

Gravy and thanks will not be the only things doled out in large quantities this Thanksgiving. A new study shows that Americans expect to spend more money on this year’s holiday than in previous years — and not just on new belts.

On average, Americans expect to pay $186.05 in total expenditures this Thanksgiving, according to a study from financial services website LendEdu.

So where is that money being spent?

According to the study, Americans expect to spend around $33.49 on travel expenses and $152.56 on the meal itself.

LendEDU has been conducting this Thanksgiving survey since 2016. Back then, Americans expected to pay just $165.14. In 2017, that rose to $175.65. That’s around an 11% increase from 2016 and an average increase of $10.46 a year.

The study notes that some respondents said they were going to host more elaborate, pull-out-all-the-stops Thanksgiving celebrations with upward of 20 people in attendance. Those respondents likely skew the overall average upward.

A sample of 1,000 Americans were surveyed.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.