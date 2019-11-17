Home » Thanksgiving News » Study: Food, travel costs…

Study: Food, travel costs gobble up the most cash for Thanksgiving

Zeke Hartner

November 17, 2019, 2:21 PM

Gravy and thanks will not be the only things doled out in large quantities this Thanksgiving. A new study shows that Americans expect to spend more money on this year’s holiday than in previous years — and not just on new belts.

On average, Americans expect to pay $186.05 in total expenditures this Thanksgiving, according to a study from financial services website LendEdu.

So where is that money being spent?

According to the study, Americans expect to spend around $33.49 on travel expenses and $152.56 on the meal itself.

LendEDU has been conducting this Thanksgiving survey since 2016. Back then, Americans expected to pay just $165.14. In 2017, that rose to $175.65. That’s around an 11% increase from 2016 and an average increase of $10.46 a year.

The study notes that some respondents said they were going to host more elaborate, pull-out-all-the-stops Thanksgiving celebrations with upward of 20 people in attendance. Those respondents likely skew the overall average upward.

A sample of 1,000 Americans were surveyed.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News Holiday News Lifestyle News Thanksgiving News
LendEDU personal finance thanksgiving Thanksgiving 2019

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up