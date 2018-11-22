VIDEO: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

It was windy and cold, but the show had to go on at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. See video of the parade.

WASHINGTON — It was windy and cold, but the show had to go on at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The 92nd annual parade — the nation’s largest of its kind — featured giant balloons, marching bands and floats down the west side of Central Park in Manhattan. New this year? Four balloons of characters from “The Christmas Chronicles” and legendary Super Saiyan fighter Goku from “Dragon Ball.”

Watch video of the parade below.

