Iga Swiatek moves into a 3rd-round match against Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Iga Swiatek tends not to waste time in the first week of Grand Slams.

When the five-time Grand Slam champion dispatched Rebecca Sramkova 6-0, 6-2 in a clean hour at the Australian Open on Thursday, Swiatek was living a habit of advancing quickly through the early rounds.

She’s the only player to reach the third round or better at every Grand Slam in this decade. Swiatek has won almost 12% of her sets in Grand Slams by 6-0, which puts her in exclusive company.

When No. 49-ranked Sramkova ended a seven-game losing run by holding serve, she raised her arm to acknowledge the applause from the Rod Laver Arena crowd. It was one of the few chances she had to celebrate.

“It was good to play in such an efficient way and just finish it quick,” Swiatek said. “Also, you know, just feel the court and how it is in RLA.”

Second-seeded Swiatek next faces 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, who recovered from an early break in the second set to hold off Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-5.

Three-time runner-up and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev was ousted when 19-year-old American qualifier Learner Tien hung tough to prevail 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) after nearly five hours. Tien had a match point in the third-set tiebreaker and didn’t earn another for two hours, until nearly 3 a.m. Friday local time.

Defending champion and No. 1 Jannik Sinner was in a contest for a set and a half, then blew away Australian wild card and No. 173 Tristan Schoolkate 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz hasn’t wasted any time advancing to the third round, dropping just eight games across two rounds and spending just over three hours on court.

The 2024 U.S. Open runner-up and No. 4 seed beat Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 to move into a third-round match against 38-year-old Gael Monfils, who last week became the oldest player to win an ATP title.

Also advancing on the men’s side were local hope Alex de Minaur, seeded 8th, No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti, No. 19 Karen Khachanov and No. 21 Ben Shelton, who beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

However, No. 17 Frances Tiafoe lost to Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan 6-1 in the fifth, and No. 18 Hubert Hurkacz also crashed out.

Raducanu has struggled with injuries since her breakthrough major in 2021, when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title.

She didn’t play a warmup tournament ahead of this year’s Australian Open because of a muscle strain and needed time during her match against Anisimova to get treatment on her back from a trainer.

After advancing beyond the second round for the first time at Melbourne Park, the No. 61-ranked Raducanu was confident she’d recover in time for her next challenge against Swiatek.

“It’ll be a very good match for me, another opportunity to test my game,” she said. “Going into it, I have nothing to lose. I’m just going to swing.”

Swiatek is moving on from the doping infringement which led to her one-month ban last year. And she’s not showing any signs of it being a distraction.

She did everything at pace in the second round, including quick claps of her racket to acknowledge the crowd after her win. Swiatek didn’t face a break point against Sramkova and converted five of the six she had. She finished off points with winners off both sides, and also hit some clean volleys on her ventures to the net.

She’s feeling slightly less pressure this year, too, after losing the No. 1 ranking to two-time defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

“Yeah, there was a lot of pressure starting the year as No. 1, but I think overall last year I didn’t think about it this much anyway,” she said. “Also, I realized last year that I don’t have 100% influence on what happens with my ranking sometimes. So now I just focus on tennis.”

Emma Navarro, a U.S. Open semifinalist last year and seeded in the top eight for the first time at a major, was in trouble after two service breaks early in the third set before she reeled off four straight games to beat Wang Xiyu 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

She hopped from the baseline toward the net, and made a big, swirling swing of her arm to underline another tough, three-set victory.

“It was really tough the whole time … super tough there at the end,” Navarro said. “Found some good tennis there in the last games.”

She’ll next play Ons Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, who struggled with asthma but held off Camila Osorio 7-5, 6-3.

Sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion and runner-up in Australia two years ago, registered her 50th win in a Grand Slam main draw singles match when she beat American qualifier Iva Jovic 6-0, 6-3.

No. 9 Daria Kasatkina also advanced 6-2, 6-0 over Wang Yafan and faces No. 24 Yulia Putintseva in the third round.

