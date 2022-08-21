WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | Fight to save premature babies in Ukraine | US announces new military aid | Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed
Garcia beats Kvitova to win Western & Southern title

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 4:40 PM

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday.

Garcia, already the first qualifier to reach the tournament final, clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second serve return into the net. Garcia dropped to her knees and lay on her back on the court after the final point.

The 28-year-old French woman went into Sunday’s match with a WTA Tour-leading 26 wins since June.

The 28th-ranked Kvitova and 35th-ranked Garcia both shook off first-round losses the previous week in Toronto to make their first appearances in a Cincinnati final.

Garcia broke her Czech opponent in the first game, and raced to a 4-0 lead. Garcia also gained an early edge with a first game break in the second set.

Kvitova, 32, left the court for treatment of an injury after falling behind 2-0 in the second set. She looked sharper after returning but couldn’t overcome the early break.

Related Categories:

