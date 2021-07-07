Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Tennis » Wimbledon Lookahead: Barty-Kerber, Sabalenka-Pliskova…

Wimbledon Lookahead: Barty-Kerber, Sabalenka-Pliskova in SFs

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Of the four women’s semifinalists at Wimbledon, only 25th-seeded Angelique Kerber has been at this stage before at the All England Club. And now she faces the only other remaining woman with a Grand Slam title to her name, top-seeded Ash Barty. Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018, along with two other major titles in 2016, and looks to have rediscovered her best grass-court form this year. Barty won the 2019 French Open and is a former junior champion at Wimbledon. In the other semifinal, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka tries to reach her first Grand Slam final when she plays No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, who lost to Kerber in the 2016 U.S. Open final. Pliskova has not dropped a set during this fortnight. The remaining quartet includes three women who have been ranked No. 1: Barty, Kerber and Pliskova.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Rain. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz beat No. 6 Roger Federer 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3; No. 10 Denis Shapovalov beat No. 25 Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

3 — The number of times Federer has lost a set by a 6-0 score in 429 career Grand Slam matches. Before Wednesday, the only other shutout sets at majors for Federer came at the French Open — in his very first Slam match against Pat Rafter in 1999, and in the final against Rafael Nadal in 2008.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t know. I really don’t know.” — Federer, asked whether this might have been his last appearance at Wimbledon, which he has won a men’s-record eight times.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up