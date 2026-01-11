Theme park-style exhibit booths transform CES into ‘Disneyland for techies’ 

After three full days of networking, deal-making and relationship building, why not spend your final hours at the Consumer Electronic Show enjoying yourself?

That’s what I did. CES can be exhausting — navigating 4,000 exhibitors across a dozen venues alongside 140,000 of your closest friends.

But it can also be great fun, and you don’t even need to go to the Sphere or catch a Cirque du Soleil show at the Vegas casinos to have a good time.

Disneyland for techies is right on the show floor. Think of it as CES’ version of Tomorrowland.

So if you’re looking for some world-class audio, visual and sensory stimulation, take a personal tour of the most dynamic immersive and interactive booth activations and experiences at CES.

And without question, LG is the place to start.

John Deere's interactive booth takes visitors on a farm trip … sort of. Panasonic's booth showcases devices they have in development that show their vision of the future. A HYPERVSN booth at teh Consumer Electronic Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For serious gamers, the CHiQ division of Chinese giant Changhong offered a stylish, fully immersive lineup of gaming stations with large-screen QLED, OLED and Google TVs for an enhanced experience.

Featuring dozens of their synchronized ultra–thin OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TVs, crowds stand spellbound as the video and appliance heavyweight presents everything from landscapes and vignettes to space shots and lifestyle scenes.

Over in the West Hall, John Deere offers the chance to climb aboard the largest tractor you’ve ever seen, a video display simulates harvest time.

A quick stop at Panasonic takes visitors on an interactive journey through the company’s tech lineup, paying homage its marketing theme: The Future We Make.

If you’re into holography, several of the Central Hall exhibitors showcased their own takes on the technology, but none were as impressive as Hypervsn, Its booth featured AI-driven holographic avatars designed to showcase the company’s core mission: delivering B2B services as advertising platforms and customer service concierges.

For serious gamers, the CHiQ division of Chinese giant Changhong offered a stylish, fully immersive lineup of gaming stations with large-screen QLED, OLED and Google TVs for an enhanced experience.

And that’s just the start. Other top best interactive booths included:

LEGO, whose Smart Play exhibit brings interactive sensors to bricks

BMW, showcasing personalized video adventures

Strutt, offering hands-on rides in self-driving chairs

Lepro’s Ami, envisioning future where technology blends seamlessly with everyday life

Samsung, demonstrating the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV and the Vision AI Companion (VAC), turning TVs into conversational smart home hubs

Caterpillar, with an immersive 360-degree welcome theater leading to product displays

Fujitsu, demonstrating how physical AI robots collaborate safely with humans, focusing on mobility and urban safety

At the end of the day, the moral of the CES story is this: Get your work done, make connections, learn about emerging products and marvel at new technologies — but take a little time for yourself and have fun.

After all, that’s what CES is all about.