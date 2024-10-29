Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 update is expanding access to hearing loss help

A Maryland audiologist said expanding the earbuds to offer the functionality is a “genius idea” because while there are many hearing aids on the market, this provides hearing help for even more people.

Owners of Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 can now turn their earbuds into fully-functional hearing aids.

The ability comes as Apple releases new features that one D.C.-area hearing specialist said will help more people suffering from hearing loss, especially those who may be hesitant to use hearing aids.

“People are already wearing their AirPods for music, so no one’s going to know the difference about whether you’re listening to music or if you need them for help with your hearing loss,” said Dr. Britney Ometz, an audiologist at Anne Arundel Audiology in Maryland.

Ometz said expanding the earbuds to offer this is a “genius idea” because while there are many hearing aids on the market, this provides hearing help for even more people.

While Ometz said the AirPods will work for mild or moderate hearing loss, for more severe cases, prescription hearing aids may be necessary.

Many people face hearing loss in their lives, in fact one in eight people in the United States over the age of 12 has some hearing loss in both ears, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Over the past few years, there’s been a push to change that. Two years ago, federal rules changed to allow hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter, a move that many hoped would bring better and cheaper options to patients.

Apple’s update comes with a new addition to its Health App, which will allow anyone to test their hearing. It starts with built-in tests that will help users determine if they have hearing loss, set up the feature if they do, and set personalized amplification levels.

“What I really like is the research that they put behind these AirPods and really made sure that this test was accurate,” Ometz said.

She also believes this step by Apple will spur more companies to offer similar technology in their earbuds.

“It’s only going up from here, things are becoming more and more accessible, and less stigmatized,” Ometz said.

There may be some drawbacks, though. Fit, battery life and comfort during long use might be issues for some users. Price may also be a concern, as AirPods sell for $249 on Apple’s website, but they can be found for less at other retailers.

While Ometz believes some people will take their health into their own hands with this technology, she still recommends an audiologist’s exam for anyone who has trouble hearing.

“An ear infection or if you had wax impaction, once you clear those ears, you may not have an actual hearing loss,” Ometz said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

