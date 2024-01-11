See-through TVs and AI grab attention at CES in Las Vegas

The next generation of TVs and artificial intelligence is among the new technology being featured at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A barista robot designed by Richtech Robotics performs during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP/Ryan Sun) A barista robot designed by Richtech Robotics performs during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP/Ryan Sun) It’s the biggest meeting of fans of new technology; CES is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the next generation of TVs and artificial intelligence is taking center stage.

Digital expert Kim Komando attended the show and said the biggest jaw-droppers were LG and Samsung’s transparent televisions.

“I mean, you just see right through, it’s like a hologram and the picture is phenomenal,” she said.

The televisions will set you back a pretty penny, with a price tag around $80,000.

Komando said a lot of the high-end tech — including the transparent TVs — on display will not become ubiquitous.

“Maybe somebody like a Jeff Bezos would put it on his, you know, $400 million yacht, but it’s not going to make it in the average household,” she said.

One product that was “scary” to Komando was a $2,400 AI-powered stroller from Glüxkind, which she said can stop automatically for intersections, and even detect people, pets and other obstacles.

“I don’t know if I would trust my child in a stroller based on that AI,” she said.

There were even AI enabled devices for pet owners. Komando took note of the $800 Oro Dog Companion Robot, which will follow your dog, play with them and throw them treats.

Among Komando’s favorites, GyroGear’s hand-stabilizing gloves, which can help people who live with Parkinson’s disease.

“It will keep your hand from trembling, so that, this way, if you do have such an ailment and a disability … you’re able to actually feed yourself, dress yourself, open a jar, and that’s the technology that I’m most excited about,” she said.

