See-through TVs and AI grab attention at CES in Las Vegas

Digital expert Kim Komando attended the show and said the biggest jaw-droppers were LG and Samsung’s transparent televisions.
“I mean, you just see right through, it’s like a hologram and the picture is phenomenal,” she said.
The televisions will set you back a pretty penny, with a price tag around $80,000.
Komando said a lot of the high-end tech — including the transparent TVs — on display will not become ubiquitous.
“Maybe somebody like a Jeff Bezos would put it on his, you know, $400 million yacht, but it’s not going to make it in the average household,” she said.
One product that was “scary” to Komando was a $2,400 AI-powered stroller from Glüxkind, which she said can stop automatically for intersections, and even detect people, pets and other obstacles.
“I don’t know if I would trust my child in a stroller based on that AI,” she said.
There were even AI enabled devices for pet owners. Komando took note of the $800 Oro Dog Companion Robot, which will follow your dog, play with them and throw them treats.
Among Komando’s favorites, GyroGear’s hand-stabilizing gloves, which can help people who live with Parkinson’s disease.
“It will keep your hand from trembling, so that, this way, if you do have such an ailment and a disability … you’re able to actually feed yourself, dress yourself, open a jar, and that’s the technology that I’m most excited about,” she said.
