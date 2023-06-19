Global survey finds consumers embracing artificial intelligence

A survey of 10,000 consumers in 13 countries has found that generative AI apps are becoming an important part of many people's personal and working lives.

A recent survey found that many CEOs say that artificial intelligence could destroy humanity, but AI apps that use algorithms to generate content including text, pictures and video are rapidly winning consumers’ hearts.

A survey of 10,000 consumers in 13 countries has found that generative AI apps are becoming an important part of many people’s personal and working lives. Generative AI is described in the survey report as having the “capability to learn the properties and patterns of data for a wide range of applications.” This includes creating text, images and videos in different styles and generating personalized content.

“It has the potential to enable machines to perform creative tasks previously thought exclusive to humans,” the report said.

The survey by Capgemini, a Paris-based multinational IT company, found that consumers across all age groups over 18, including Baby Boomers, are using first-generation AI.

“Unlike earlier tech trends, including the internet, mobile, and social media, first-wave generative AI is being used by consumers across all age groups,” the report said.

Generative AI also has a high acceptance rate among users, with 73% saying they trust the content written by the AI.

Fifty-one percent of the consumers said they’re aware of the latest trends in AI and have explored the different tools, and 53% said they would trust generative AI to assist with financial planning. Meanwhile, 66% said they would be willing to seek advice from AI for their personal relationships or life plans.

The firm said this survey result indicates a challenge for policymakers because it reveals that few consumers are aware of AI’s potential to deceive by creating deepfakes and spreading misinformation. The firm said consumer awareness is overall low about the risks of AI.

A report accompanying the survey said that early generative AI tools are so popular that the November 2022 launch of ChatGPT had more than 100 million users within two months, the fastest-growing consumer app in history.

The survey questioned people in the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada.

You can read the survey summary here.

