Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

2. Widgetable: Lock Screen Widget, Widgetable,Inc.

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. forScore, forScore, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

3. Google Chrome, Google LLC

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Survivor!.io, HABBY

8. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

9. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

10. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.