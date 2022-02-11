Data Doctors: How to handle ‘Unknown Accessory Near You’ iPhone notifications

If iPhone gives you the notification 'Unknown Accessory Detected Near You,' is something following you around? Ken Colburn, of the Data Doctors, explains what to do.

Q: What do I do when my iPhone gives me the notification “Unknown Accessory Detected Near You” and it looks like something is following me around?

A: This message is most likely being generated by the “Find My” app, which was initially designed to help users locate devices that they may have lost or misplaced. It has since evolved into a warning system for unauthorized or unknown devices as well.

The introduction of Apple’s AirTag, a small tracking device that can be attached to a keychain or backpack, caused a lot of concern from privacy advocates for its stalking and tracking potential.

To help assure users that they could detect devices that aren’t necessarily associated with their phones, Apple expanded the “Find My” network capabilities to include notifications of unknown items near you.

AirTag notifications

The alert system is designed to notify you about an AirTag near you but separated from its owner, and will specifically use AirTag in the notification.

To ensure that your iPhone or iPad can alert you to any unwanted tracking devices, you’ll need to make sure you are running iOS 14.5 or later and make sure the following settings are in place:

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services, and turn Location Services on.



Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services. Turn Find My iPhone on.

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services. Turn Significant Locations on to be notified when you arrive at a significant location, such as your home.

Go to the Find My app, tap the Me tab, and turn Item Safety Alerts on.

Make sure Bluetooth is turned on in order to detect items.

Also, an AirTag that has been separated from its owner for a period of time (8 to 24 hours) is designed to start emitting a sound to help locate it.

Unknown Accessory notifications

This more generic notification isn’t likely an AirTag and can be caused by any number of popular accessories, such as most newer AirPod models and, since Apple opened up the network to non-Apple devices in April 2021, a number of other products.

Most newer Beats wireless audio products also work on the “Find My” network (Apple owns Beats), but other earbuds from companies such as Belkin can also generate the “Unknown Accessory Detected Near You” notification.

Trackers from a company called Chipolo as well as e-bikes from VanMoof and soon-to-be-available backpacks from Targus can all be detected on the “Find My” network.

Why is it following me?

If the “Find My” notification shows that the unknown device seems to be moving with you, it’s most likely because someone you are traveling with has one of the items — probably earbuds of some sort — that was detected. The “First Seen With You” timestamp may be helpful in determining who might have the device that’s being detected.

Depending upon the device, you may be able to tap the “Learn About This Item” to figure out what it may be, or tap on “Instructions to Disable Item” to keep the item from tracking your location.

If it turns out to be something that isn’t a cause for concern, you can pause the safety alerts to stop the notifications.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or Twitter.