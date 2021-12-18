CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Calling 911 may be an issue for Android users with old version of Microsoft Teams

CNN

December 18, 2021, 9:31 AM

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Some Android users may experience 911 calling issues through Microsoft Teams, according to a recent advisory from Bell.

The notice says customers with the Microsoft Teams application installed on their devices, with Android 10 or later versions, may have issues calling 911 due to an “unintended interaction” between the app and the Android operating system.

Reports have pointed to a Reddit user as having initially flagged the issue, which prompted a response from Google saying it was able to reproduce the issue under a “limited set of circumstances” but believed it was only present on a “small number of devices” that have installed the app, with the user not logged in.

Bell says Microsoft has made an app update available for Microsoft Teams users through the Google Play store.

Users are asked to ensure they are running the latest version, 1416/1.0.0.2021194504 and newer.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

