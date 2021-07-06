Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 12:57 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Incredibox, So Far So Good

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bubble Ouch: Pop it Fidgets, Wannaplay LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Queen Bee!, Rollic Games

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Incredibox, So Far So Good

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Run of Life, Voodoo

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Queen Bee!, Rollic Games

7. Paper Fold, Good Job Games

8. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

9. Body Run 3D, Voodoo

10. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

