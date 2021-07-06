The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
5. Incredibox, So Far So Good
6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
9. True Skate, True Axis
10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Bubble Ouch: Pop it Fidgets, Wannaplay LLC
2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
6. Google Maps, Google LLC
7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
9. Queen Bee!, Rollic Games
10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
8. Incredibox, So Far So Good
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Disney+, Disney
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. Run of Life, Voodoo
5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
6. Queen Bee!, Rollic Games
7. Paper Fold, Good Job Games
8. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
9. Body Run 3D, Voodoo
10. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC
