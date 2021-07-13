Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 11:31 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. Werewolves Within

3. Till Death

4. Godzilla vs. Kong

5. The Swordsman

6. Wrath of Man

7. The Courier (2021)

8. Lansky

9. The Dry

10. Cruella

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Werewolves Within

2. Till Death

3. The Dry

4. The Marksman (2021)

5. Closed for Storm

6. The God Committee

7. The Stylist

8. Promising Young Woman

9. Minari

10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

