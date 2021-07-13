The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Nobody
2. Werewolves Within
3. Till Death
4. Godzilla vs. Kong
5. The Swordsman
6. Wrath of Man
7. The Courier (2021)
8. Lansky
9. The Dry
10. Cruella
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Werewolves Within
2. Till Death
3. The Dry
4. The Marksman (2021)
5. Closed for Storm
6. The God Committee
7. The Stylist
8. Promising Young Woman
9. Minari
10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
