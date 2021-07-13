The top 10 movies on the Apple Store The Associated Press

Movies US charts: 1. Nobody 2. Werewolves Within 3. Till Death 4. Godzilla vs. Kong 5. The Swordsman 6. Wrath of Man 7. The Courier (2021) 8. Lansky 9. The Dry 10. Cruella Movies US charts – Independent: 1. Werewolves Within 2. Till Death 3. The Dry 4. The Marksman (2021) 5. Closed for Storm 6. The God Committee 7. The Stylist 8. Promising Young Woman 9. Minari 10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition) Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.