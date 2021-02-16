CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Apple Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 1:20 PM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Faithless in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250272751 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. It All Falls Down by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562377 – (DGS)

4. Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah – 9781429927840 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. If It’s Only Love by Lexi Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Ever After, LLC)

6. Blackout After Dark by Marie Force – 9781950654987 – (HTJB, Inc.)

7. Reckless Road by Christine Feehan – 9780593099872 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Vineyard at Painted Moon by Susan Mallery – 9781488077760 – (HQN Books)

9. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – (Avon)

10. Serpentine by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618560 – (Random House Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

