US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Trolls World Tour

2. Irresistible (2020)

3. The King of Staten Island

4. Jumanji: The Next Level

5. The Invisible Man (2020)

6. You Should Have Left

7. Sea Fever (2019)

8. The Gentlemen

9. Trolls: 2-Movie Collection

10. 1917

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. You Should Have Left

2. Sea Fever (2019)

3. Capone

4. Go Back to China

5. Midsommar

6. The High Note

7. Robert the Bruce

8. I Still Believe

9. Becky

10. 28 Days Later

