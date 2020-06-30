CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Metro inquiring about future commuting plans | Prince George's Co. teachers have questions about reopening plans
Home » Tech News » US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

June 30, 2020, 12:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Trolls World Tour

2. Irresistible (2020)

3. The King of Staten Island

4. Jumanji: The Next Level

5. The Invisible Man (2020)

6. You Should Have Left

7. Sea Fever (2019)

8. The Gentlemen

9. Trolls: 2-Movie Collection

10. 1917

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. You Should Have Left

2. Sea Fever (2019)

3. Capone

4. Go Back to China

5. Midsommar

6. The High Note

7. Robert the Bruce

8. I Still Believe

9. Becky

10. 28 Days Later

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up