Data Doctors: Tech for expectant mothers

Data Doctors’ Ken Colburn offers some tips on safety when it comes to technology and apps for expectant mothers.

Q: We’re expecting our first child this year and wondered what technology I should consider during my pregnancy?

A: The world of prenatal health technology is exploding with options that have the potential to better inform expectant parents throughout the pregnancy.

Smartphone apps connected to Bluetooth devices can be found for introducing your child to soothing music, measuring contractions to even some attempts to allow at-home ultrasound exams.

A Word of Warning

Despite the flashy marketing materials proclaiming the benefits and safety of these devices, it’s critically important to consult your obstetrician before making any decisions to buy anything, especially if it’s a device that transmits radio signals or sound.

Some of the newer devices are using doppler ultrasound technology or sound waves that have many medical professionals concerned about parents using them too long or too intensely.

Many of these devices lack any clinical testing or peer reviews, which is why you should always include your doctor in any decisions.

In fact, you’ll find that many companies that have been mentioned in reviews or older stories on prenatal technology have disappeared from the internet.

Early Stage Monitoring

One of latest platforms that improves the amount of data your obstetrician can gather between visits during the pregnancy is from a company called “Babyscripts.”

Its focus is to detect elevated risks based on weight and heart rate monitoring of the mother between office visits, but it’s designed to start in the early stages of the pregnancy.

The Babyscripts system can only be acquired through a healthcare provider, so you’ll need to discuss this with your obstetrician.

Music and Speech Devices

A fetus generally starts to hear sound in the 18th week of pregnancy, which grows more sensitive through week 24 to 26.

There are a lot of people claiming that playing music or talking to your baby during pregnancy has a positive impact on fetal development, but at best, these are anecdotal claims.

The “science” behind these claims is pretty non-existent, so you’ll need to do the research to decide for yourself.

What has been studied and published by the American Academy of Pediatrics is the negative impact excessive and prolonged noise levels in utero can have on children, so prolonged playing of loud music from your stereo, through headphones on your tummy or working in very loud environments for a prolonged period should be avoided.

A few of the companies that are still in the business of offering specialized low volume sound systems include BellyBuds and BabyPlus.

Contraction Tracking

In the third trimester of the pregnancy, contraction trackers such as “Bloomlife” offer a cordless and hands-free way to monitor contractions.

You don’t buy the tracking system. You rent it on a weekly basis ($20 per week) so you can get more granular details of contraction activity as the birth nears. Bloomlife states that it’s FSA/HSA qualified, so you may be able to pay for it through those funds if you have them.

Future Tech

A device that won two awards at CES 2019 and claims to be the world’s first consumer pregnancy monitor is due for launch in late 2019 for those contemplating a pregnancy down the road.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or Twitter.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.