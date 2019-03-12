No cat videos?! What life was like before the World Wide Web

Thirty years after the invention of the World Wide Web, it's time to reflect on how life has changed since the web arrived.

It’s been 30 years to the day since Tim Berners-Lee laid out his proposal for an information management system that he called the World Wide Web.

Those born after 1989 have never known a world without a web, but some of us with earlier birth dates are reflecting on how life has changed since www became a thing, and things that didn’t exist before the web.

Remember when people communicated in person, by phone and through letters? About two years after the web was invented, Steve Case’s online bulletin board called Quantum Computer Services was renamed America Online. And, by 1993 AOL rolled out its own email addresses and access to the Web for its users. Then, in 2004, Facebook began its reign as king of social media. Acquaintances and long-lost high school classmates became Facebook Friends, and personal communication — sort of — became the norm. Banking When is the last time you actually set foot in a bank? In 1994, Stanford Federal Credit Union became the first financial institution in the U.S. to offer internet banking to all of its customers. So, users could balance (or not balance) their checkbooks from home. Fast forward to the age of smartphones, and now you can deposit a check by snapping a photo of it, rather than having to plan a trip to the nearest bank branch.

