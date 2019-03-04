Need a beach break? Get Alexa to play Ocean City sounds

If you're counting the minutes to warm summer days on the beach, this app is for you. By enabling Ocean City sounds on Alexa, you can play beach sounds in the background all day. Here's how.

Spring won’t come soon enough for people tired of cold weather — but you can get a taste of summer in Ocean City, Maryland, right now compliments of Amazon’s Alexa.

“So, it’s very easy throughout the day, when you’re stressed out to just say: ‘Alexa, play Ocean City sounds,'” said Ryan Goff, executive vice president, and chief marketing officer at MGH, the marketing company that developed the app. “And, you’ll be immediately transported to the beach.”

The sounds aren’t live. They were recorded on a summer day. So, you’ll hear — as if you were laying on a blanket in the sand — the sound of waves crashing, kids playing, sea gulls and passing boats.

“The idea is to give you a break in your day and to remind you of some happier times, so you’re hopefully encouraged to start planning your next visit,” Goff said. “So, if it’s the middle of March and things are looking really rough from a weather standpoint the idea is to bring back some of that fun.”

To enable the function on the Alexa phone app or at Amazon.com, go to the skills section, search for Ocean City, Maryland, and follow the prompts.

