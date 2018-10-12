202
Home » Tech News » My Take: Boston Dynamics…

My Take: Boston Dynamics is trying to take over the world

By Clinton Yates October 12, 2018 9:17 pm 10/12/2018 09:17pm
Share

There’s another new robot that might just take over the world.

My Take: 10/12/2018

Clinton Yates

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
boston dynamics clinton yates Life & Style my take robot Tech News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500