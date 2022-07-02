FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Supreme Court demands local officials do more to protect justices

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

July 2, 2022, 9:52 PM

The Supreme Court is calling on officials in Maryland and Virginia to step up security for justices as protests over the overturning of Roe V. Wade continue.

In letters sent to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley requested they direct state and local law enforcement to enforce anti-picketing laws outside the justices’ homes.

“You recently stated that you were ‘deeply concerned’ that ‘hundreds of demonstrators have recently chosen to picket Supreme Court Justices at their homes in … Maryland’ while using ‘threatening language’ jeopardizing ‘the integrity of our American judicial system and the safety of our citizens,'” Curly wrote in her letter to Hogan.

She said that since then protests outside justices’ homes and threatening activity against them have only increased.

In May, Hogan and Youngkin wrote a joint letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland after protests broke out with the leaking of the draft opinion suggesting conservative justices would vote to overturn abortion rights.

The two Republican Governors called on the Department of Justice to “provide sustained resources to protect the Justices and ensure these residential areas are secure in the weeks and months ahead.”

Governor Hogan’s office responded to Curley’s letter saying that state and local law enforcement, “have been on the front lines every day protecting these communities. In light of the continued refusal by multiple federal entities to act, the governor has directed Maryland State Police to further review enforcement options that respect the First Amendment and the Constitution.”

In her letter to Youngkin, Curley said that for weeks, large groups of protestors have been gathering outside justices’ homes in Virginia, “chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums.”

She pointed to a Virginia law that prohibits engaging “in picketing before or about the residence or dwelling place of any individual, or who shall assemble with another person or persons in a manner which disrupts or threatens to disrupt any individual’s right to tranquility in his home.”
Maryland and Montgomery County have similar anti-picketing laws.

Protestors insist they are exercising their First Amendment rights.

Last month, an armed man was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home after threatening to kill the justice.

WTOP reached out to Jeffrey McKay, Mark Elrich and Gov. Glenn Youngkin for comment.

