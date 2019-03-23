202
Home » Supreme Court News » Supreme Court Justice Brett…

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to teach summer class in England for George Mason law

By Veronica Stracqualursi March 23, 2019 3:19 pm 03/23/2019 03:19pm
3 Shares

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is returning to teaching law, joining the faculty of George Mason University’s law school as a visiting professor.

The Antonin Scalia Law School announced Saturday that Kavanaugh will co-teach a course this summer on the “origins and creation of the US Constitution” in Runnymede, England.

Sitting Supreme Court justices often teach courses affiliated with universities during the summer months.

“It is a rare opportunity for students to learn from a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and we believe that contributes to making our law program uniquely valuable for our students,” the school said.

Kavanaugh’s hiring was first reported by the school’s newspaper, Fourth Estate.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will also be co-teaching a class for the Scalia Law School, in Italy “about the historical roots and the modern application of the separation of powers in the national security context.”

Before joining the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh taught at Harvard Law School for more than a decade.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
Antonin Scalia Law School Brett Kavanaugh Education News george mason gmu Government News National News SCOTUS Supreme Court News US Politics News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!