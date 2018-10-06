Photos: Protesters urge Senators to vote ‘no’ on Kavanaugh

Protesters took to Capitol Hill Saturday urging Senators to vote against the nominee amid one of the most charged confirmation battle in years. See photos and video.



WASHINGTON — Protesters took to Capitol Hill Saturday urging Senators to vote against the nominee amid one of the most charged confirmation battle in years.

Kavanaugh was confirmed just before 4 p.m. after the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm his nomination to the Supreme Court. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) — two key swing votes — announced their support for Kavanaugh Friday, giving the nominee the majority he needs.

The fight over the Supreme Court heightened after Christine Blasey Ford alleged that a drunk Kavanaugh tried raping her at a 1982 high school party. Two other women also publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh vehemently denies the claims.

Law students from the D.C. area were among those protesting.

See photos of the protest below:



