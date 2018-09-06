WATCH: Kavanaugh faces more questioning

Watch a livestream of confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON – It’s another day of questioning for Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

Senators will continue questioning the judge on Thursday, following Wednesday’s hearing and dozens of protester arrests.

Watch a livestream of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings on this page.

