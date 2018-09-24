202
Home » Supreme Court News » My Take: Brett Kavanaugh…

My Take: Brett Kavanaugh is doubling down

By Clinton Yates September 24, 2018 8:44 pm 09/24/2018 08:44pm
Share

Brett Kavanaugh is ready for a fight.

My Take: 9/24/2018

Clinton Yates

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Brett Kavanaugh Life & Style SCOTUS sexual assault Supreme Court News supreme court nomination
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500