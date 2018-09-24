My Take: Brett Kavanaugh is doubling down

Brett Kavanaugh is not giving up without a fight amid multiple accusers of sexual assault? On My Take, Clinton Yates wonders with many women alleging that Kavanaugh assaulted them, is this is really the type of candidate you want for the Supreme Court.

Brett Kavanaugh is ready for a fight.

My Take: 9/24/2018 Clinton Yates https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/MyTake092418.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.