Catholic group sues Rehoboth Beach over ban on Nativity scene

The Knights of Columbus said the 2018 decision by Rehoboth Beach officials violates constitutional guarantees of free speech and free exercise of religion.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Catholic fraternal organization is suing a Delaware beach resort town over its decision to end a decadeslong practice of allowing a Christmas Nativity scene on public property.

The Knights of Columbus said the 2018 decision by Rehoboth Beach officials violates constitutional guarantees of free speech and free exercise of religion.

The lawsuit said officials have banned the Nativity scene while allowing secular displays on public property.

The city solicitor said he’s disappointed that the group filed a lawsuit. He said Rehoboth officials have tried to come up with an acceptable compromise.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.