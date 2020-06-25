CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 test results in DC, Md. and Va. | MCPS announces plans for fall classes | In-school or distance learning? Loudoun parents can choose
Catholic group sues Rehoboth Beach over ban on Nativity scene

The Associated Press

June 25, 2020, 2:38 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Catholic fraternal organization is suing a Delaware beach resort town over its decision to end a decadeslong practice of allowing a Christmas Nativity scene on public property.

The Knights of Columbus said the 2018 decision by Rehoboth Beach officials violates constitutional guarantees of free speech and free exercise of religion.

The lawsuit said officials have banned the Nativity scene while allowing secular displays on public property.

The city solicitor said he’s disappointed that the group filed a lawsuit. He said Rehoboth officials have tried to come up with an acceptable compromise.

