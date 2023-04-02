2 teen boys hospitalized after shooting in Stafford Co.

Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after a Thursday afternoon shooting in Stafford County, Virginia, according to the county sheriff's office.

Just after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the Park Ridge Swimming Pool for a reported shooting.

“Deputies arrived to find a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound to his back,” Major Shawn Kimmitz said. “That juvenile has been flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.”

As deputies searched for the person who shot the boy, they found another teenager shot in the leg, Kimmitz said. That boy was also taken to the hospital.

Potomac Local News reported the victims are 15 and 17 years old, which the sheriff’s office confirmed to WTOP.

One suspect has been taken into custody. Kimmitz said deputies are still looking for more suspects and seeking out details from anyone who might’ve seen what happened. Anyone with more information about the shooting is urged to call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

Deputies told WTOP that H.H. Poole Middle School and Parkridge Elementary were locked down and that detectives found three firearms in the woods near the crime scene.

Superintendent Thomas Taylor said one of the teens injured in the shooting is a student at a Stafford County school. Taylor went on to say safety is, first and foremost, the top priority at Stafford County schools.

“I would love to tell you that instruction is our number one priority in Stafford Schools – it’s not,” Taylor said in the letter. “Safety remains paramount in Stafford Schools. The safety of our students, staff, and visitors is essential. Our collective safety relies on all of us to be mindful and caring.”

