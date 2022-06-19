Stafford Co. police arrest motel murder suspect

Stafford County Sheriffs say that a man has been arrested after a shooting at the Stafford, Virginia, Red Roof Inn.

Stafford County Sheriffs say that a man has been arrested after a shooting at the Stafford, Virginia, Red Roof Inn.

Police say the shooting happened at around 8:15 a.m. at 386 Warrenton Road.

When officers arrived, they reported an adult male with a gunshot wound in his chest. Officers gave first aid until medics arrived. The person was transported to the hospital where he died.

Officers say the suspect, 44-year-old George Pearson III, drove away in a silver Toyota Tacoma with a handgun and spoke to him over FaceTime.

A negotiator “attempted to arrange a peaceful surrender but the suspect refused to stop. The suspected indicated he would not be taken alive.”

Pearson is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.