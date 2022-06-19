RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Stafford Co. police arrest…

Stafford Co. police arrest motel murder suspect

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 19, 2022, 9:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stafford County Sheriffs say that a man has been arrested after a shooting at the Stafford, Virginia, Red Roof Inn.

Police say the shooting happened at around 8:15 a.m. at 386 Warrenton Road.

When officers arrived, they reported an adult male with a gunshot wound in his chest. Officers gave first aid until medics arrived. The person was transported to the hospital where he died.

Officers say the suspect, 44-year-old George Pearson III, drove away in a silver Toyota Tacoma with a handgun and spoke to him over FaceTime.

A negotiator “attempted to arrange a peaceful surrender but the suspect refused to stop. The suspected indicated he would not be taken alive.”

Pearson is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up