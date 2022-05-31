RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Head-on crash kills 3…

Head-on crash kills 3 in Stafford Co.

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

May 31, 2022, 1:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people died in a head-on collision Sunday night, authorities said, when a driver lost control of his car and veered into oncoming traffic in Stafford County, Virginia.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the two-car crash around 7:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Austin Ridge Drive and Shields Road in Stafford.

According to a preliminary information by the Sheriff’s Office, Tamarr Williams, 38, of Woodbridge, was driving on southbound Austin Ridge Drive with passenger Andrea Forte, 35, of Stafford.  Williams then lost control of his car and veered into the northbound lanes, where it crashed directly into Tamara Williams, 27, of Fredericksburg.

Deputies said that all three died at the scene.

Authorities also noted that Tamarr Williams and Tamara Williams were not related.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up