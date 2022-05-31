Head-on crash kills 3 in Stafford Co.

Three people died in a head-on collision Sunday night, authorities said, when a driver lost control of his car and veered into oncoming traffic in Stafford County.

Three people died in a head-on collision Sunday night, authorities said, when a driver lost control of his car and veered into oncoming traffic in Stafford County, Virginia.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the two-car crash around 7:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Austin Ridge Drive and Shields Road in Stafford.

According to a preliminary information by the Sheriff’s Office, Tamarr Williams, 38, of Woodbridge, was driving on southbound Austin Ridge Drive with passenger Andrea Forte, 35, of Stafford. Williams then lost control of his car and veered into the northbound lanes, where it crashed directly into Tamara Williams, 27, of Fredericksburg.

Deputies said that all three died at the scene.

Authorities also noted that Tamarr Williams and Tamara Williams were not related.

Below is the area where the crash took place: