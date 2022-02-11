OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Stafford man indicted in drowning death of son, 3

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 10:38 AM

A grand jury indicted a Stafford, Virginia, father in the drowning death of his 3-year-old son last September.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested Daniel Neely on charges of felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation revealed the boy drowned in an above-ground pool at a home on Fleetwood Farm Road while in his father’s care on Sept. 16, 2021.

