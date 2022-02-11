Stafford man indicted in drowning death of son, 3

A grand jury indicted a Stafford father in the drowning death of his 3-year-old son in September.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested Daniel Neely on charges of felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child.
The sheriff’s office said its investigation revealed the boy drowned in an above-ground pool at a home on Fleetwood Farm Road while in his father’s care on Sept. 16, 2021.
