Virginia State Police search for 7-year-old girl, mother

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

October 15, 2021, 11:50 PM

Police in Virginia are asking for the public’s help in locating a mother and her 7-year-old daughter who have been missing for over a day.

According to Virginia State Police on behalf of the Stafford County Sherrif’s Office, Rabi-Ah Jalloh and her mother Mariatu Jalloh were last seen Thursday around 2:40 p.m.

Police say the girl is believed to be in extreme danger and her last known location is unknown at this time. They believe they are traveling in a car but no description was provided at this time.

Rabi-Ah Jalloh is 4 feet tall and weights approximately 70 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police did not provide any clothing descriptions.

Mariatu Jalloh is described to have black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing at 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or visit the Virginia State Police’s Twitter page.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

