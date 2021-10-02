Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
2 arrested for punching employees, flipping desks at Stafford Co. auto outlet

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 8:59 AM

Two Spotsylvania men have been arrested and charged after punching employees and flipping desks in a dispute over car service at a Stafford County, Virginia, auto outlet, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the Mega Auto Outlet on Jefferson Davis Highway around 3 p.m. Monday and learned that “four subjects were not satisfied with the service at the dealership and began destroying the interior of the business,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Authorities said it started when Peter Usiomwanta, 31, Maliek Lee, 36, and two others were told their vehicle couldn’t be repaired until Friday. Someone started yelling. An employee told them to leave.

Instead of leaving, Usiomwanta punched the employee in the face and Lee started flipping desks and computers “in a full-scale temper tantrum,” the sheriff’s office said.

Usiomwanta also threw items. And Lee allegedly also assaulted an employee.

Overturned desks at the Mega Auto Outlet on Jefferson Davis Highway. (Courtesy Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, the two people who were with Usiomwanta and Lee helped to pull them back. They then got into a Jeep Cherokee and fled the scene south on Jefferson Davis Highway.

One of the responding deputies followed them and pulled them over.

Usiomwanta and Lee are each charged with assault and battery and felony vandalism.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

