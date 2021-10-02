2 arrested for punching employees, flipping desks at Stafford Co. auto outlet

Two Spotsylvania men have been arrested and charged after punching employees and flipping desks in a dispute over car service at a Stafford County auto outlet, the sheriff's office said.

Two Spotsylvania men have been arrested and charged after punching employees and flipping desks in a dispute over car service at a Stafford County, Virginia, auto outlet, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the Mega Auto Outlet on Jefferson Davis Highway around 3 p.m. Monday and learned that “four subjects were not satisfied with the service at the dealership and began destroying the interior of the business,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Authorities said it started when Peter Usiomwanta, 31, Maliek Lee, 36, and two others were told their vehicle couldn’t be repaired until Friday. Someone started yelling. An employee told them to leave.

Instead of leaving, Usiomwanta punched the employee in the face and Lee started flipping desks and computers “in a full-scale temper tantrum,” the sheriff’s office said.

Usiomwanta also threw items. And Lee allegedly also assaulted an employee.

According to authorities, the two people who were with Usiomwanta and Lee helped to pull them back. They then got into a Jeep Cherokee and fled the scene south on Jefferson Davis Highway.

One of the responding deputies followed them and pulled them over.

Usiomwanta and Lee are each charged with assault and battery and felony vandalism.