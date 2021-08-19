CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Teen girl recovering after being struck by car in Stafford Co.

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 19, 2021, 9:38 AM

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Stafford County, Virginia, on Tuesday.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the incident shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Leeland Road and Amherst Avenue near Fredericksburg.

Authorities said a 15-year-old student attempted to cross Leeland Road to Amherst Avenue to get a ride to school with an acquaintance.

The student stepped into the path of a Ford Focus headed southbound on Leeland Road and was struck.

The driver stayed at the scene and called 911.

The student was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

