Teen girl recovering after being struck by car in Stafford Co.

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Stafford County, Virginia, on Tuesday.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the incident shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Leeland Road and Amherst Avenue near Fredericksburg.

Authorities said a 15-year-old student attempted to cross Leeland Road to Amherst Avenue to get a ride to school with an acquaintance.

The student stepped into the path of a Ford Focus headed southbound on Leeland Road and was struck.

The driver stayed at the scene and called 911.

The student was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.