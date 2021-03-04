CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Stafford Co.

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 4, 2021, 9:49 AM

A man is in serious condition following a shooting in Stafford County, Virginia, early Thursday morning.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting took place at the England Run North Apartment complex on Heron Drive in the Fredericksburg area around 4:45 a.m.

The victim was found at a 7-Eleven about a mile away on Commerce Parkway suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. He was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

At this time, the sheriff’s office said it had no information on what led to the shooting or how many suspects may have been involved.

