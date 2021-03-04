Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Stafford Co.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said that a man was shot at the England Run North Apartment complex on Heron Drive around 4:45 a.m.

A man is in serious condition following a shooting in Stafford County, Virginia, early Thursday morning.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting took place at the England Run North Apartment complex on Heron Drive in the Fredericksburg area around 4:45 a.m.

The victim was found at a 7-Eleven about a mile away on Commerce Parkway suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. He was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

Happening Now: Deputies are on scene of a shooting at Heron Drive in the England Run Apartment Complex. A male victim has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There is a heavy police presence in the area. This is an active scene suspect info not available. pic.twitter.com/x3RUSdmytX — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) March 4, 2021

At this time, the sheriff’s office said it had no information on what led to the shooting or how many suspects may have been involved.

A map of the area of where the shooting took place is below.