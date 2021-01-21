CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Man dead after shooting…

Man dead after shooting near Fredericksburg motorcycle clubhouse

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

January 21, 2021, 10:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead after a shooting near a Fredericksburg, Virginia, motorcycle clubhouse last weekend.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Ely Grimes, 47, of Fredericksburg, died of his wounds after a shooting around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in a business parking lot at 1130 International Parkway.

Deputies arriving on scene found Grimes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, with the suspect — now identified as 38-year-old George Ronald Batts Jr., of Richlands, North Carolina — still brandishing a handgun.

According to a police account of the incident, Batts refused multiple orders to drop his weapon. Batts allegedly pointed his gun at the responding deputies, who then shot and wounded him. No deputies were injured.

Law enforcement administered first aid to Grimes and Batts before both were transported to a hospital for treatment. Grimes later succumbed to his chest wound.

Detectives later determined both Grimes and Batts were attending an event for the Tuckahoe Motorcycle Club, which has a clubhouse in the business park. A murder charge is now pending for Batts, upgraded from initial charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The deputies involved in shooting and wounding Batts have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

Over the last 4 years, acting leaders often outlasted permanent ones at several key agency positions

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up