Stafford deputy recovers engagement ring stolen in online scam

A Stafford County Sheriff's deputy is being lauded after his efforts led to the recovery of an engagement ring that could have been lost in an internet scam.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Stafford County, Virginia, resident advertised a one-carat engagement ring on Facebook Marketplace in June.

A potential buyer promised to pay if the resident shipped the ring overnight to Miami, Florida. The resident sent the ring, but never got paid.

Deputy B.A. Talbot tracked the ring to a company called Shop2Ship in Miami. Working with the Miami Police Department, they got a hold placed on the ring, then Talbot was able to speak with a Shop2Ship employee, who arranged to have the ring sent back to the victim in Virginia.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect’s internet account was traced to Cambodia.

They urge residents to be wary when buying and selling through digital marketplaces.

There is a Safe Exchange Zone at the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building.